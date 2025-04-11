Photos: New Musical Smash Opens on Broadway

The show is based on the short-lived television series of the same name.

Smash, the new musical inspired by the 2012 TV series, opened on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre on April 10.

Tony winner Susan Stroman directs the production, which is about the making of a Marilyn Monroe bio-musical.

Smash features a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, a book by Rick Elice and Bob Martin, and choreography by Joshua Bergasse.

Leading the company are Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, Krysta Rodriguez, Bella Coppola, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Caroline Bowman, John Behlmann, Kristine Nielsen, and Casey Garvin.