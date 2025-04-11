TheaterMania Logo white orange
Photo Flash

Photos: New Musical Smash Opens on Broadway

The show is based on the short-lived television series of the same name.

| Broadway |

April 11, 2025

Smash, the new musical inspired by the 2012 TV series, opened on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre on April 10.

Tony winner Susan Stroman directs the production, which is about the making of a Marilyn Monroe bio-musical.

Smash features a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, a book by Rick Elice and Bob Martin, and choreography by Joshua Bergasse.

Leading the company are Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, Krysta Rodriguez, Bella Coppola, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Caroline Bowman, John Behlmann, Kristine Nielsen, and Casey Garvin.

2025 04 10 TheaterMania Smash Opening Curtain Call 26
Robyn Hurder
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 04 10 TheaterMania Smash Opening Curtain Call 17
Brooks Ashmanskas
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 04 10 TheaterMania Smash Opening Curtain Call 16
John Behlmann and Krysta Rodriguez
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 04 10 TheaterMania Smash Opening Curtain Call 13
Caroline Bowman
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 04 10 TheaterMania Smash Opening Curtain Call 12
Bella Coppola
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 04 10 TheaterMania Smash Opening Curtain Call 10
Jacqueline B. Arnold
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 04 10 TheaterMania Smash Opening Curtain Call 39
Marc Shaiman (center) and the creative team
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 04 10 TheaterMania Smash Opening Curtain Call 28
The company of Smash
(© Tricia Baron)

Latest Reviews

See all

