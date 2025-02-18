Photos: Former Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff See Gypsy on Broadway

Former Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff attend the Broadway revival of Gypsy starring Audra McDonald on Sunday, February 16.

When Harris and Emhoff entered the theater, the audience immediately started a standing ovation, cheering and chanting “Ka-ma-la” until the orchestra started playing the Gypsy overture. At the end of the show, Harris & Emhoff lead the lengthy standing ovation for McDonald and her co-stars, and they then went backstage to meet the cast.

Gypsy stars McDonald (Rose) Danny Burstein (Herbie), Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson (June), Lesli Margherita (Tessie Tura), Lilli Thomas (Mazeppa), Mylinda Hull (Electra/Miss Cratchitt), Jacob Ming-Trent (Uncle Jocko), Kyleigh Denae Vickers (Baby Louise), Marley Lianne Gomes and Jade Smith (Baby June), and Kevin Csolak (Tulsa).

The ensemble includes Shanel Bailey, Jace Bently, Brandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d’Alelio, Summer Rae Daney, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Aliah James, Brittney Johnson, Zachary Daniel Jones, Ethan Joseph, Andrew Kober, Krystal Mackie, James McMenamin, Cole Newburg, Majo Rivero, Sally Shaw, Brendan Sheehan, Thomas Silcott, Jayden Theophile, and Jordan Wynn. Chowsie is played by Tana June, with Indy as the Chowsie understudy.

Featuring a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Gypsy is loosely based on the life of striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee and tracks her relationship with her overbearing stage mother.

The production is directed by George C. Wolfe and choreographed by Camille A. Brown.