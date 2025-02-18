TheaterMania Logo white orange
Photo Flash

Photos: Former Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff See Gypsy on Broadway

Harris and Emhoff visited Audra McDonald and her cast mates backstage.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Broadway |

February 18, 2025

Kamala Harris and Audra McDonald at GYPSY on Broadway Photo by Jenny Anderson
Kamala Harris and Audra McDonald
(© Jenny Anderson)

Former Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff attend the Broadway revival of Gypsy starring Audra McDonald on Sunday, February 16.

Kamala Harris, Audra McDonald, Doug Emhoff & Danny Burstein Photo by Jenny Anderson
Kamala Harris, Audra McDonald, Doug Emhoff, and Danny Burstein
(© Jenny Anderson)

When Harris and Emhoff entered the theater, the audience immediately started a standing ovation, cheering and chanting “Ka-ma-la” until the orchestra started playing the Gypsy overture.  At the end of the show, Harris & Emhoff lead the lengthy standing ovation for McDonald and her co-stars, and they then went backstage to meet the cast.

Jordan Tyson, Joy Woods, Kamala Harris, Audra McDonald, Doug Emhoff & Danny Burstein Photo by Jenny Anderson
Jordan Tyson, Joy Woods, Kamala Harris, Audra McDonald, Doug Emhoff, and Danny Burstein
(© Jenny Anderson)

Gypsy stars McDonald (Rose) Danny Burstein (Herbie), Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson (June), Lesli Margherita (Tessie Tura), Lilli Thomas (Mazeppa), Mylinda Hull (Electra/Miss Cratchitt), Jacob Ming-Trent (Uncle Jocko), Kyleigh Denae Vickers (Baby Louise), Marley Lianne Gomes and Jade Smith (Baby June), and Kevin Csolak (Tulsa).

Kamala Harris and the kids in GYPSY Photo by Jenny Anderson
Kamala Harris and the kids of Gypsy
(© Jenny Anderson)

The ensemble includes Shanel Bailey, Jace Bently, Brandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d’Alelio, Summer Rae Daney, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Aliah James, Brittney Johnson, Zachary Daniel Jones, Ethan Joseph, Andrew Kober, Krystal Mackie, James McMenamin, Cole Newburg, Majo Rivero, Sally Shaw, Brendan Sheehan, Thomas Silcott, Jayden Theophile, and Jordan Wynn. Chowsie is played by Tana June, with Indy as the Chowsie understudy.

GYPSY orchestra, Doug Emhoff, Andy Einhorn and Kamala Harris Photo by Jenny Anderson
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff with the Gypsy orchestra
(© Jenny Anderson)

Featuring a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Gypsy is loosely based on the life of striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee and tracks her relationship with her overbearing stage mother.

Kamala Harris, Brian Hoffman and GYPSY dogs Indy and Tana June Photo by Jenny Anderson
Kamala Harris, Brian Hoffman, and Gypsy dogs Indy and Tana June
(© Jenny Anderson)

The production is directed by George C. Wolfe and choreographed by Camille A. Brown.

Kamala Harris and the cast and crew of GYPSY on Broadway Photo by Jenny Anderson
Kamala Harris and the cast and crew of Gypsy
(© Jenny Anderson)

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas

Watch a Preview of Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren in The Last Five Years

The producers of the upcoming Broadway production released a music video for “Goodbye Until Tomorrow/I Could Never Rescue You.”