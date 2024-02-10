Photo Flash

Photos: Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Take First Bows in Sweeney Todd on Broadway

There are some new faces on Fleet Street.

Tricia Baron David Gordon
Broadway
2024 02 09 TheaterMania Sweeney Todd Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster 10
Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster
(© Tricia Baron)

Tony winners Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster took their first Broadway bows as Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street on Friday night at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

2024 02 09 TheaterMania Sweeney Todd Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster 14
Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster
(© Tricia Baron)

Tveit and Foster are engaged for a 12-week run, through Sunday, May 5.

2024 02 09 TheaterMania Sweeney Todd Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster 18
Sutton Foster
(© Tricia Baron)

Directed by Thomas Kail, and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, with a book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street began performances on February 26, 2023, and opened on March 26, 2023, at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

2024 02 09 TheaterMania Sweeney Todd Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster 20
Aaron Tveit
(© Tricia Baron)

The cast also features Daniel Yearwood as Anthony, Joe Locke as Tobias, Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao as Johanna, Jamie Jackson as Judge Turpin, John Rapson as Beadle Bamford, and Nicholas Christopher as Pirelli.

2024 02 09 TheaterMania Sweeney Todd Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster 28
Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster
(© Tricia Baron)

