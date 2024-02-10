Photos: Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Take First Bows in Sweeney Todd on Broadway

Save up to $70 with orchestra tickets from $89 and Mezzanine tickets from $49.

There are some new faces on Fleet Street.

Tony winners Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster took their first Broadway bows as Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street on Friday night at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Tveit and Foster are engaged for a 12-week run, through Sunday, May 5.

Directed by Thomas Kail, and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, with a book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street began performances on February 26, 2023, and opened on March 26, 2023, at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

The cast also features Daniel Yearwood as Anthony, Joe Locke as Tobias, Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao as Johanna, Jamie Jackson as Judge Turpin, John Rapson as Beadle Bamford, and Nicholas Christopher as Pirelli.