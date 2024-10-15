Phillip Johnson Richardson to Join the Cast of Hell's Kitchen as Knuck

Chris Lee will play his final performance on October 20.

Broadway’s Hell’s Kitchen has announced that beginning Tuesday, October 22, Phillip Johnson Richardson will star as Knuck. Chris Lee, who originated the role, will play his final performance on Sunday, October 20. Shoshana Bean, who originated the role of Jersey and received a Tony nomination for it, will play her final performance on Sunday, December 1.

Richardson was most recently seen in this past season’s revival of The Wiz on Broadway as Tin Man. Other credits include the A24 film Sharper and the Apple+ series Little Voices as a series regular.

Hell’s Kitchen is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, and a score by Alicia Keys.

In addition to Lee and Bean, the current cast also stars Tony Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis, and Tony Award winner Maleah Joi Moon. The cast also features ALEXIA, Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico Dejesus, Timothy L. Edwards, Desmond Sean Ellington, Badia Farha, Vanessa Ferguson, Gianna Harris, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Lindsey Jolyn Jackson, Eliazar Jimenez, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Jade Milan, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Sarah Parker, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Nyseli Vega, Donna Vivino, Lamont Walker II, Rema Webb, and Oscar Whitney Jr.

Hell’s Kitchen is a coming-of-age story. Ali is a 17-year-old girl searching for freedom, passion, and her place in the world, while being stifled by an overprotective single mother.

The creative team includes scenic designer Robert Brill, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Gareth Owen, projection designer Peter Nigrini, hair and wig designer Mia Neal, and makeup designer Michael Clifton.

The music team includes orchestrators Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, arrangers Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consultant Tom Kitt, and music director Lily Ling.