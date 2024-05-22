Philadelphia’s Wilma Theater to Receive 2024 Regional Theatre Tony Award

The Wilma Theater, which has been producing in Philadelphia since 1973, will be the recipient of this year’s Tony Award for Regional Theatre, which recognizes sustained achievement from a theater outside of New York City.

A home for challenging new work, the Wilma has produced plays by Tom Stoppard, Tadeusz Słobodzianek, Tony Kushner, and Vaclav Havel. Its world premiere production of James Ijames Fat Ham resulted in a Pulitzer Prize and a Broadway run.

The Regional Theatre Tony comes with a $25,000 grant from City National Bank.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, June 16, on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the US.