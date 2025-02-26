The Phantom of the Opera international tour will arrive in India March 5, playing Mumbai’s brand-new venue Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, which opened its doors just under two years ago. The limited engagement through March 30 will mark the first-ever performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s world-renowned musical in India.

The international tour serves as a “replica” production, including Phantom’s original design by Maria Björnson. Prior to the relaunch of the international tour, the Broadway production was the last-standing original production performed in English until its closing in April 2023.

Jonathan Roxmouth returns to the titular role, alongside Grace Roberts as Christine and Matt Leisy as Raoul.

Based on the classic novel by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera features music by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart (with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe), and book by Richard Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber.

Following its limited engagement in Mumbai, the Phantom of the Opera tour will visit Singapore, Bangkok, and more. A North American tour is also set to launch in November, opening in Baltimore, Maryland.