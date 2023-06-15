Paula Vogel to Debut Untitled Play on Broadway With Second Stage

Second Stage Theater has announced the initial productions slated for its 45th season, including the Broadway debut of two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (The Comeuppance) and the world premiere of an untitled new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel (How I Learned to Drive).

Opening the season in November 2023 will be the off-Broadway world premiere of Jen Silverman’s Spain, directed by Tyne Rafaeli at the Tony Kiser Theater. Set in 1936, the story follows a pair of passionate filmmakers whose ambitious project about the Spanish Civil War happens to be funded by the KGB. The piece explores “the art of propaganda and the dangerous ongoing Disinformation Age explores how art can change the world — for better and worse.”

Appropriate, written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Lila Neugebauer, will then have its Broadway premiere at the Hayes Theater. The play debuted off-Broadway in 2014 at the Pershing Square Signature Center featuring Maddie Corman, Patch Darragh, Johanna Day, Mike Faist, and Michael Laurence. Described as “a darkly comic American family drama,” the Broadway mounting will begin previews in November ahead of a December opening.

Paula Vogel’s untitled play will follow on Broadway at the Hayes Theater in spring 2024. Directed by Tina Landau, the piece is described as follows: “It’s 1962, just outside of D.C., and matriarch Phyllis is supervising her teenage children, Carl and Martha, as they move into a new apartment. Phyllis has strong ideas about what her children need to do and be to succeed, and woe be the child who finds their own path. Bolstered by gin and cigarettes, the family endures — or survives — the changing world around them.”

Additional season productions will be announced in the coming months.

For more information about Second Stage Theater’s 2023-24 season, click here.