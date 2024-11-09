Paul Mescal Bringing A Streetcar Named Desire to New York This Spring

The Olivier winner will return to the role of Stanley Kowalski in the Tennessee Williams classic.

Emmy nominee Paul Mescal will bring his acclaimed performance as Stanley in Tennessee Williams’s A Streetcar Named Desire to New York City this spring.

Directed by Rebecca Frecknall (Cabaret), Streetcar played a quickly sold-out engagement at the Almeida Theatre in early 2023, before moving to the West End. Prior to the New York run, Mescal and company will return to the West End, running February 3-22 at the Noël Coward Theatre.

Telling the tale of two estranged sisters who reunite in New Orleans, the piece has picked up glowing reviews during its initial sell-out run at the Almeida in north London. It also received six Olivier Awards nominations including Best Play Revival and acting nods for its three leads. Mescal, of Normal People and Gladiator 2, won the Olivier for his turn.

The creative team features set designer Madeleine Girling, costume designer Merle Hensel, lighting designer Lee Curran, sound designer Peter Rice, and composer Angus MacRae.

