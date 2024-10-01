Theater News

Passing Strange, Starring Olivier Winner Giles Terera, Coming to American Repertory Theatre

The recent London production sets its American premiere.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Boston |

October 1, 2024

241001 PassingStrange Announcement
Giles Terera as the Narrator in the Young Vic production of Passing Strange
(© Marc Brenner)

Olivier Award winner Giles Terera will star in a new production of Stew and Heidi Rodewald’s coming-of-age rock musical Passing Strange, running at American Repertory Theatre May 29-June 29, 2025.

Coming from London’s Young Vic Theatre, where it ran earlier this year, Passing Strange, with a Tony-winning book by Stew and a score by Stew and Rodewald, is directed by Liesl Tommy. The musical was created in collaboration with Annie Dorsen. Terera will star as the Narrator, a role played on Broadway by Stew.

Tommy’s creative team includes Ben Stones (sets and costumes), Richard Howell (lighting), Tom Gibbons (sound), Will Duke (video), Brandon Michael Nase (music supervision/additional arrangements and orchestrations), Dickson Mbi (choreography), Suzanne Scotcher (wigs, hair, and makeup), and Hazel Holder (voice and dialect coach).

Passing Strange is the story of a young Black man’s journey of self discovery that trades middle-class Los Angeles to the punk scene of Amsterdam and Berlin in the 1980s.

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Matt Doyle and Krystal Joy Brown

Watch Matt Doyle and Krystal Joy Brown Sing "Close to You" From My Best Friend's Wedding

The world premiere musical runs at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine.