Passing Strange, Starring Olivier Winner Giles Terera, Coming to American Repertory Theatre

Olivier Award winner Giles Terera will star in a new production of Stew and Heidi Rodewald’s coming-of-age rock musical Passing Strange, running at American Repertory Theatre May 29-June 29, 2025.

Coming from London’s Young Vic Theatre, where it ran earlier this year, Passing Strange, with a Tony-winning book by Stew and a score by Stew and Rodewald, is directed by Liesl Tommy. The musical was created in collaboration with Annie Dorsen. Terera will star as the Narrator, a role played on Broadway by Stew.

Tommy’s creative team includes Ben Stones (sets and costumes), Richard Howell (lighting), Tom Gibbons (sound), Will Duke (video), Brandon Michael Nase (music supervision/additional arrangements and orchestrations), Dickson Mbi (choreography), Suzanne Scotcher (wigs, hair, and makeup), and Hazel Holder (voice and dialect coach).

Passing Strange is the story of a young Black man’s journey of self discovery that trades middle-class Los Angeles to the punk scene of Amsterdam and Berlin in the 1980s.