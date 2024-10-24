Pasadena Playhouse to Present World Premiere of Pasek and Paul's Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: The Musical

The show will run February 15-March 16 at the Colony Theatre in Burbank.

Pasadena Playhouse, in partnership with the Colony Theatre, presents the world premiere musical adaptation Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: The Musical, from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen).

Based on the books Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile and The House on East 88th Street by Bernard Waber, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: The Musical will run February 15, 2025-March 16, 2025, at the Colony Theatre in Burbank.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: The Musical will be the second world premiere coming from the Playhouse’s Youth and Family productions, following Grumpy Monkey, The Musical. In addition to public weekend performances, Pasadena Playhouse is partnering with Pasadena Unified and Burbank Unified School Districts to bring thousands of students to see the show free of charge.

Pasek and Paul were joined by songwriters Ari Afsar, Emily Xu Hall, Joriah Kwamé, and Mark Sonnenblick—the team that wrote the songs for the 2022 film version of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The stage production features songs from the recent movie as well as new songs. The musical features a libretto by Timothy Allen McDonald (Between The Lines) and Sara Wordsworth (In Transit) and direction by Nina Meehan (Grumpy Monkey, the Musical).