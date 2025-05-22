Parent Trap Parody Ginger Twinsies Announces Cast

Producers Preston Whiteway, Jenny Steingart, and Mandy Hackett have announced the complete cast for the world premiere of Ginger Twinsies, a send-up of the 1998 film The Parent Trap, about long-lost twins who meet at camp and decide to reunite their parents. Written and directed by Kevin Zak (Clinton the Musical), Ginger Twinsies runs July 10-October 26, with an opening night on July 24, at the Orpheum Theatre.

Lakisha May (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding) will star as Elizabeth James. The rest of the cast is Russell Daniels (Titanique) as Annie, Aneesa Folds (Freestyle Love Supreme) as Hallie, Jimmy Ray Bennett (Encore’s Wonderful Town) as Martin, Grace Reiter (Prom Dates) as Chessy, Phillip Taratula (The Skin of our Teeth) as Meredith Blake, Matthew Wilkas (So Help Me Todd) as Nick, and Mitch Wood (Ginny and Georgia) as Lizard/Others. Understudies are Casey Whyland, Mike Liebenson, and Omolade Wey.

The production will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Wilberth Gonzalez, lighting design by Tony Award winner Bradley King, sound design by Tony Award nominee Joshua D. Reid, and movement by Tony Award nominee Jesse Robb.