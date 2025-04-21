Pamela Anderson to Star in Tennessee Williams's Camino Real

The production will run at Williamstown Theatre Festival this summer.

Pamela Anderson will return to the stage this summer in the Williamstown Theatre Festival production of Camino Real by Tennessee Williams.

Anderson will take on the role of Marguerite, opposite Emmy winner Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story) as Kilroy and Whitney Peak (Hocus Pocus 2) as Esmerelda. Running July 19-August 3, it is directed by Dustin Wills.

The company will also include Socorro Santiago as La Madrecita, Christopher Geary as Nursie, Emma Ramos as Rosita, Smaranda Ciceuas Lady Mulligan, Frankie J. Alvarez as A Ratt, Henry Stram as Lord Mulligan/Baron Du Charlus, Florencia Lozano as Prudence, Rob Kellogg as Loan Shark/Domino, Marquis Rodriguez as Head Waiter, Ryan Shinji as Hunchback, Juanita Cardenas as Bum in the Window, Jeremy Feight as Lobo/Bum in the Window 2, Cindy De La Cruz as Olympe, and Marlon Vargas as Guard/Travel Agent.

The production will have costumes by Barbara Samuels and live music by Dan Schlosberg.

In the play, former boxer Kilroy lands in Camino Real, a strange area populated by characters from literature and history, and he sets on an adventure through temptation as he defies his own destiny.