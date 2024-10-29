Outer Critics Circle Sets Dates and Timeline for 75th Anniversary Awards

The Outer Critics Circle has announced a timeline of dates for its annual awards, honoring the 2024-2025 Broadway and off-Broadway season.

This year’s ceremony marks the 75th anniversary of the organization’s founding, when the first-ever awards were presented to T.S. Elliot’s The Cocktail Party (Play), Gian Carlo Menotti’s The Consul (Musical), and performers Sheila Guyse (Lost in the Stars) and Daniel Reed (Come Back, Little Sheba). The Outer Critics Circle will commemorate the milestone this spring, in conjunction with the awards ceremony.

The eligibility cut-off date for nominators to attend a show in the 2024-25 season will be Friday, April 25, and the OCC Awards Nominations will be announced on Monday, April 28. The winners of the 2025 Outer Critics Circle Awards will be announced on Monday, May 12, followed by an awards ceremony held on Thursday, May 22.

The OCC continues with its newly reconstructed categories for a third season, which have removed gender specifications from the acting honors.

Led by its current president, TheaterMania Editor-in-Chief David Gordon, the OCC Board of Directors also includes Vice President Richard Ridge, Recording Secretary Joseph Cervelli, Corresponding Secretary Patrick Hoffman, Treasurer David Roberts, Harry Haun, Cynthia Allen, Dan Rubins, Janice Simpson, and Doug Strassler. Simon Saltzman is president emeritus. Stanley L. Cohen serves as financial consultant. Lauren Yarger serves as the Outer Critics Circle Awards ceremony executive producer.