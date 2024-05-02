Out of the Box Theatrics Announces A Night With an Indigo Girl Benefit

The benefit performance features Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls along with guests Beth Malone, Elizabeth Stanley, and Claybourne Elder.

Out of the Box Theatrics will host A Night With an Indigo Girl, a one-night-only, pre-Pride benefit performance, featuring Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls, Tony nominees Beth Malone (Fun Home) and Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill), and Drama Desk nominee Claybourne Elder (Company). The benefit will take place on Friday, May 24, at the company’s new home at the former New Ohio Theatre.

The evening will explore Saliers’ journey with the Indigo Girls, and includes performances of Indigo Girls songs by Saliers; new music from Saliers’ musical Starstruck by Malone, Stanley, and Elder, accompanied by Cynthia Meng (Lempicka); a screening of Saliers’ documentary; and a Q&A with Saliers. Murray Hill (Life & Beth) will host the evening.

Ticket proceeds will support the developmental workshop of Starstruck, which is slated to have an industry-only presentation with Out of the Box on May 31.