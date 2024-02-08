Original Rent Stars Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp Will Return to 54 Below

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, original stars of Rent, will return to 54 Below on August 6-10 and 13-17 at 7pm, following a sold-out run in January.

In this 10-performance engagement, Pascal and Rapp share stories about their friendship and history together. They will perform songs from projects throughout their careers, including Rent, and music that has influenced their lives.

In addition to Rent, Pascal’s Broadway credits include Aida, Memphis, Something Rotten!, and Disaster! Rapp just completed an off-Broadway run of his original show Without You, and has also starred in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown and If/Then.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on February 15 at noon at 54below.org/PascalRapp.