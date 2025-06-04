Original Host of Blue's Clues Steve Burns to Debut New Solo Show at La MaMa

Mechanical Raven Productions will present Steve Burns Alive, a solo show for adult audiences, written by Steve Burns (the original host of Blue’s Clues on Nickelodeon) and Matthew Freeman (The Ask) and directed by Freeman.

The pop-up performance will run July 23-25 at the Club at La MaMa. This production is part of Shares at La MaMa, which provides theater space for non-curated productions.

From 1996 to 2002, Steve Burns was a problem-solver on Nickelodeon’s Blue’s Clues. When he left the show, Steve was pronounced dead by the internet despite being very much alive. In this 60-minute debut solo drama, Burns dissects the bizarre phenomenon of being mourned while still breathing. The show examines what it means to exist in the space between who people think you are and who you actually are, and the stories we tell about the people who shaped our childhoods.