Original Broadway Cast Member Alyssa Fox to Play Elsa in the Frozen Tour

Original Broadway cast member Alyssa Fox will join the Frozen North American tour as Elsa. Fox begins performances on Friday, August 2 at First Interstate Center for the Arts in Spokane, WA.

Fox was the Elsa standby in the original Broadway cast when Frozen opened at the St. James Theatre in 2018. She remained in the cast during the entire Broadway run. Her other credits include Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, including during the show’s high-profile 20th anniversary celebration.

The tour cast also features Lauren Nicole Chapman as Anna, Jeremy Davis as Olaf, Nicholas Edwards as Kristoff, Preston Perez as Hans, Evan Duff as Weselton, Collin Baja and Dan Plehal alternating as Sven, Avelyn Lena Choi and Savannah Lumar alternating as Young Elsa, and Norah Nunes and Emma Origenes alternating as Young Anna.

The cast also includes Alicia Albright, Kate Bailey, Jack Brewer, Reese Britts, Kristen Smith Davis, Sarah Dearstyne, Leigh-Ann Esty, Michael Everett, Jason Goldston, Natalie Goodin, Michael Allan Haggerty, Dustin Layton, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michaela Marfori, Brian Martin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Katie Mariko Murray, Renée Reid, Naomi Rodgers, Sammy Schechter, Nick Silverio, Daniel Switzer, and Natalie Wisdom.

Based on the 2013 Disney film, Frozen includes the popular songs from the Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez, and a book by Oscar winner Jennifer Lee. Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage directs, with choreography by Rob Ashford.

The North American tour of Frozen is currently playing through July 21 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, with upcoming engagements in Spokane (July 24–August 4) and Boise, ID (August 7–18). The tour will play its closing engagement at the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts in San Jose, CA (August 21–September 1). At the time of closing, the tour will have played 1,225 performances in 62 cities since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019.

Caroline Bowman, who has played Elsa on the tour since it began, will have her final show on July 28.