Orfeh, Todrick Hall Leading West End Premiere of Burlesque the Musical

Orfeh makes her West End debut in the musical, inspired by the film of the same title.

Broadway vets Orfeh and Todrick Hall will star in the West End premiere of Burlesque the Musical, based on Steven Antin’s film starring Christina Aguilera and Cher. It begins performances July 10 at the Savoy Theatre.

Hall, who plays Sean, will also direct and choreograph the show, as well as provide songs. Orfeh is set to play Tess. Burlesque also stars songwriter Jess Foley as Ali, George Maguire as Vince, Asha Parker Wallace as Nikki, and Paul Jacob French as Jackson.

Joining Hall and Foley on the creative team are book writer/producer Steven Antin, songwriters Christina Aguilera and Sia, book contributor Kate Wetherhead, and orchestrator and arranger Tom Curran.

In Burlesque, Ali heads to New York in search of her mother, only to finds herself drawn into a dazzling underground world where the beat of the music and the heat of the dance moves will change her life forever. The West End run follows the show’s runs in Manchester and Glasgow.