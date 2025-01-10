Once Upon a Mattress Cast Album, With Sutton Foster and Michael Urie, in the Works for March Release

The 2024 Broadway company of Once Upon a Mattress, led by Sutton Foster, Michael Urie, and Ana Gasteyer, will record the revival’s cast album at the end of January. The album will be released physically and digitally on March 28 via Center Stage Records and Shout! Broadway, produced by Amy Sherman-Palladino, Adam Guettel, Lawrence Manchester, Jenny Gersten, Van Dean, and Douglas Denoff.

Joining Foster (Winnifred), Urie (Dauntless), and Gasteyer (Queen Aggravain) on the album will be Nikki Renée Daniels as Lady Larken, David Patrick Kelly as King Sextimus the Silent, Ana Gasteyer as Queen Aggravain, Will Chase as Sir Harry, Daniel Breaker as the Jester, and Brooks Ashmanskas as the Wizard. The ensemble includes Daniel Beeman, Wendi Bergamini, Taylor Marie Daniel, Cicily Daniels, Ben Davis, Sheldon Henry, Oyoyo Joi, Amanda LaMotte, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Olaribigbe, Adam Roberts, Jeffrey Schecter, Darius Wright, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

Once Upon a Mattress originated at New York City Center Encores! in January 2024 before running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre. After its New York run ended, much of the company performed the show at tehe Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles.

Featuring a new book by Sherman-Palladino, Once Upon a Mattress was directed by Lear deBessonet and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. It has music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and an original book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer. The recording will feature orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin. Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell serves as Music Supervisor, with Annbritt duChateau as Music Director and Kimberlee Wertz as Music Coordinator. Music Contractor is Jill Del’Abate.