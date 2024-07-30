Off-Broadway’s HERE Reveals 2024-2025 Season

Off-Broadway theater company HERE has announced their 2024-2025 season, with a new opera, a world premiere multi-sensorial dinner experience, a collaboration with The Bushwick Starr and Ma-Yi Theater Company, and more. Known for producing new hybrid performances that blend performance art across multiple genres, this season marks HERE’s final season programmed under founding artistic director Kristin Marting, as well as the first to be guided by new co-directors Jesse Cameron Alick, Annalisa Dias, Lanxing Fu, and Lauren Miller.

The season will kick off with the world premiere of A Meal, a multi-sensorial live performance and experience by Ximena Garnica and Shige Moriya. Part-installation and part-dinner, it explores humanity’s deep connection with food–where it comes from, what we eat, and who we share it with. It will run September 10 – 29.

John Glover’s new opera Eat the Document will kick off the new year, running January 9 – 17, 2025. Based on Dana Spiotta’s novel of the same title, the work shifts between the 1970’s and 1990’s, exploring radicalism, idealism, activism, and consequences in the wake of a radical protest gone wrong. Glover has created the opera with librettist Kelley Rourke, director Kristin Marting, and music director Mila Henry.

Joshua William Gelb’s newest work [Untitled Miniature] will arrive in Spring 2025, created and performed by Gelb and his company Theater in Quarantine. The play is being developed as a solo-performance intended for both an in-person audience at HERE’s DOT Theater in New York City, as well as a livestream audience on HERE’s digital platform URHERE. Theater in Quarantine will impose its strictest limitations to date in this hybrid, digital confrontation performed entirely from a box measuring only 34 inches wide and 19 inches tall. Performance dates will be revealed at a later time,

In a co-production with The Bushwick Starr and Ma-Yi Theater Company, HERE will present RHEOLOGY, the newest work by Public Obscenities playwright Shayok Misha Chowdhury. In this performance memoir created and performed with his mother, Bulbul Chakraborty, the artist son studies his physicist mother while she studies the strange behavior of sand. Together, they try to understand the science and perform the story of how things flow.

The season will also include Puppet Parlor, Dream Music Puppetry’s annual celebration of new puppetry shorts, running December 17 and 18; the 12th annual opera and music festival Prototype, running January 9 – 19, 2025; and the fourth annual puppetry festival Puppetopia, running April 30 – May 11, 2025.