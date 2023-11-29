Ode to the Wasp Woman, Starring Sean Young, to Play Final Performance

Ode to the Wasp Woman by Rider McDowell will conclude its off-Broadway run at the Actors Temple Theatre tomorrow, November 30, at 7:30pm. Patrons who purchased tickets for December and beyond can contact their point of sale for a refund.

Starring Sean Young (Blade Runner, Fatal Instinct) in her New York stage debut, Ode to the Wasp Woman chronicles the last 48 hours in the lives of four 1950’s B movie stars — Susan Cabot, George Reeves, Carl ‘Alfalfa’ Switzer, and Barbara Payton — in four one acts with music.

McDowell directs the company, which in addition to Young as Susan Cabot features Josh Alscher as Carl “Alfalfa” Switzer, Douglas Everett Davis as George “Superman” Reeves, Jonathan Hartman as Flip, Payton Georgiana as B-movie queen Barbara Payton, Rita Louise as Toni Mannix, Anna Telfer as Leonore Lemon, and David Wenzel as Hank and others. Michael Ronca is the standby.

The design team includes scenic design by Christian Fleming, lighting design by Maarten Cornelis, costume design by Pearl Gopalani and Montgomery Frazier for Young’s costumes, and sound design by Bob “The Hammer” Franco.