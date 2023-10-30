North American Tour of Beetlejuice Recoups

The North American tour of the musical Beetlejuice recouped its initial investment during the recent Denver engagement, after 37 weeks on the road. The tour has also broken one-week engagement box office records in Minneapolis and Tampa.

The Beetlejuice tour launched on December 7, 2022 at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre, and future tour stops have been announced through June, 2024, including Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, Atlanta, Seattle, Costa Mesa, Hartford, Baltimore, and a return engagement in Charlotte.

Based on Tim Burton’s 1988 film, Beetlejuice has an original score by Tony nominee Eddie Perfect and a book by Tony nominees Scott Brown (Gutenberg! The Musical!) and Anthony King (Gutenberg: The Musical). It is about Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon named Beetlejuice. The musical opened on Broadway in 2019.

Beetlejuice is directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!) with choreography by Connor Gallagher. Music supervision, orchestrations, and incidental music are by Kris Kukul. Additional arrangements are by Perfect and Kukul. Music producing is by Tony winner Matt Stine. Music coordination is by Kristy Norter. Dance arrangements are by David Dabbon. Music direction is by Andy Grobengieser.

The design team features scenic designer David Korins (Hamilton), Tony-winning costume designer William Ivey Long (The Producers), Tony-winning lighting designer Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots), Tony-winning sound designer Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!), projection designer Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), puppet designer Michael Curry (The Lion King), special effects designers Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Michael Weber, hair and wig designer Charles G. LaPointe, and make-up designer Joe Dulude II. Physical movement coordinator is Lorenzo Pisoni.

The next stop on the tour is Memphis. The full tour schedule is available at beetlejuicebroadway.com/tour.