Manhattan Theatre Club, led by artistic director Lynne Meadow and executive director Chris Jennings, has announced initial casting for the world premiere of Vladimir, written by Erika Sheffer (Russian Transport) and directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan (Proof). Vladimir starts performances on September 24 at New York City Center Stage I, with an opening night on October 16.

The cast features two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Catch Me If You Can), Francesca Faridany (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Erik Jensen (The Collaboration), Olivia Deren Nikkanen (The Society), and Jonathan Walker (Daredevil). Additional casting will be announced soon.

Vladimir takes place in Moscow, where an independent journalist covering Putin’s first term struggles to maintain sanity and hope in increasingly hostile circumstances. She finds herself on the brink of an explosive story, but as danger mounts for her and her sources, she questions whether her bravery will make any difference at all.

The design team will include scenic designer Mark Wendland, costume designer Jess Goldstein, lighting designer Japhy Weideman, original music and sound designer Dan Moses Schreier, projection designer Lucy Mackinnon, fight director Tom Schall, hair and wig designer Charles LaPointe, and dialect coach Charlotte Fleck.