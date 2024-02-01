Noah J. Ricketts, Samantha Pauly, Eric Anderson, and More Join The Great Gatsby Broadway Cast

Additional principal cast has been announced for the Broadway premiere of the new musical The Great Gatsby, starting performances on March 29, with an official opening set for April 25, at the Broadway Theatre.

Joining the previously announced Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) as Jay Gatsby and Eva Noblezada (Hadestown) as Daisy Buchanan, this new Broadway musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel will also star Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen) as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski (Good Night, Oscar) as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty (Once) as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Waitress) as Wolfsheim. Ricketts, Pauly, Chase, Zdrojeski, and Whitty reprise the roles they originated at Paper Mill Playhouse. Complete casting will be announced at a later date.

Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel about eccentric self-made millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan, The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square) and a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones). Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) directs, with choreography by Dominique Kelley.

The Great Gatsby features scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier, arrangements by Jason Howland, orchestrations by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg, music direction by Daniel Edmonds, and music production by Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio.