N'Kenge Will Star in That's Love! The Dorothy Dandridge Musical

Axelrod Performing Arts Center (APAC) has announced the world premiere of That’s Love! The Dorothy Dandridge Musical, starring N’Kenge (Motown the Musical, Caroline, or Change). It will run February 19, 2026-March 8, 2026, with an official opening night on February 21, in Deal Park, New Jersey.

N’Kenge conceived the show and will co-direct alongside performer and director Christina Sajous (A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical).

The musical, with book and lyrics by Emmy winner Trey Ellis and music and lyrics by Shelton L. Becton, is about the life of Dorothy Dandridge, who made history as the first Black woman to receive an Academy Award nomination in the category of Best Actress.

The creative team also includes choreographer Ray Mercer and arranger Everett Bradley.