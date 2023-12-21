Nikki Renée Daniels, Auli’i Cravalho, and Norm Lewis in Concert Performance of Children of Eden

Casting has been announced for Manhattan Concert Productions’ presentation of the Stephen Schwartz-John Caird musical Children of Eden, which will performance at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall February 18 at 8pm. Tony Yazbeck directs this concert production, with music direction by Kimberly Grigsby.

The cast will feature Auli’i Cravalho (Yonah), Nikki Renée Daniels (Eve/Mama Noah), Norm Lewis (Father), Lucas Pastrana (Abel/Ham), David Phelps (Adam/Noah), Donald Webber Jr. (Cain/Japeth), Jennifer McGill (Quartet), Jesse Nager (Quartet), Marcus Paul James (Quartet), Rema Webb (Quartet), Runako Campbell (Dance Ensemble), Dylis Croman (Dance Ensemble), Karli Dinardo (Dance Ensemble), Tyler Hanes (Dance Ensemble), Jakob Karr (Dance Ensemble), and Zelig Williams (Dance Ensemble).

Based on the biblical book of Genesis, Children of Eden tells the story of Adam and Eve, their expulsion from the Garden of Eden, and the survival of their progeny in a fallen world.

Children of Eden will feature design by Nate Bertone (scenery), Carolyn Wong (lighting), Andrew Keister (sound), and Ryan Park (costumes). Chip Abbott is the associate director. Madison Hicks is the associate choreographer. Joseph DeLuise serves as production manager.