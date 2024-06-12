Nick Jonas, Jennifer Hudson, Angelina Jolie to Present at 2024 Tony Awards

Additionally, the list of performances will now include Stereophonic.

Presenters have been announced for the 2024 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16.

The star-studded list includes Utkarsh Ambudkar, Nate Burleson, Cynthia Erivo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Josh Gad, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sean Hayes, Taraji P. Henson, Julianne Hough, Jennifer Hudson, Angelina Jolie, Nick Jonas, Idina Menzel, Ashley Park, Jim Parsons, Wendell Pierce, Ben Platt, Anthony Ramos, Andrew Rannells, Solomon Thomas, Taylor Tomlinson, Pete Townshend, Tamara Tunie, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson, and Jeffrey Wright.

Additionally, the cast of Stereophonic will perform, alongside the previously announced productions below:

From the Best Musical categories:

Hell’s Kitchen, featuring nominees Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Leiws, Maleah Joi Moon, and the company

Illinoise, performed by the original Broadway cast

Suffs, featuring nominees Shaina Taub, Nikki M. James, and thecast

The Outsiders, featuring nominees Brody Grant, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Joshua Boone, and the cast

Water for Elephants, led by Grant Gustin and the company

From the Best Revival of a Musical categories,:

Cabaret, led by nominated stars Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin

Merrily We Roll Along, featuring nominees Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, and Daniel Radcliffe

The Who’s Tommy, with the original revival cast

These performances will take place during the 8pm ET/5pm PT telecast on CBS, hosted by Ariana DeBose at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Prior to that, Julianne Hough and Utkarsh Ambudkar will host The Tony Awards: Act One, a live pre-show with exclusive content that is available for free on Pluto TV on Sunday, June 16 from 6:30-8:00 PM ET/3:30-5:00 PM PT. The pre-show includes the presentation of the first round of Tony Awards during the pre-show telecast. Pluto TV is available via smart TV, streaming device, mobile app, or online.