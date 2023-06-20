New York, New York Cast Album to Feature Original Kander and Ebb Demos

The original Broadway cast recording of New York, New York will be released on Friday, June 23, featuring five bonus tracks including original demos performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Kander, and Fred Ebb.

New York, New York, now running at the St. James Theatre, was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Directed and choreographed by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman, the show features music and lyrics by legendary songwriting team John Kander & Fred Ebb, with additional lyrics by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. The book is written by Tony nominee David Thompson and co-written by Tony nominee Sharon Washington.

The upcoming album’s bonus tracks will include four original demo recordings of the show’s score, including one performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Kander (“Can You Hear Me?”), and three performed by John Kander and Fred Ebb (“Along Comes Love,” “Wine and Peaches,” and “New York, New York”). A special instrumental version of the title song will also be included. Released through the Wine & Peaches label, the album is produced by Michael Croiter, Sam Davis, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and co-produced by Sonia Friedman, Tom Kirdahy, and Craig Balsam. A two-disc CD release is planned for July.

New York, New York stars Tony nominee Colton Ryan as Jimmy Doyle, Anna Uzele as Francine Evans, Clyde Alves as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III as Jesse Webb, Janet Dacal as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann, Angel Sigala as Mateo Diaz, and Tony nominee Emily Skinner as Madame Veltri.

Inspired by the 1977 Martin Scorsese film that starred Robert De Niro and Liza Minnelli, the musical is described as follows: “It is 1946, the war is over, and a resurgent New York is beginning to rebuild. As steel beams swing overhead, a collection of artists has dreams as big and diverse as the city itself. Among them is Francine Evans, a young singer just off the bus from Philly, who is destined for greatness. At least, until she encounters New York native Jimmy Doyle, a brilliant but disillusioned musician looking for his ‘major chord’ in life: music, money, love. The odds of both achieving all three are slim. But if they can make it there, they can make it anywhere.”