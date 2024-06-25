New Victory Theater Announces 2024-25 Season

The season of nine productions includes two world premieres, one US premiere, and four NYC premieres.

The New Victory Theater, NYC’s premiere performing arts hub for young and family audiences, announced its 2024-25 season, including two world premieres, one US premiere, and four NYC premieres across nine productions that feature theater, circus, dance, puppetry, and music from around the globe.

The season will begin with The Princess and the Pea, running October 19-27. Aimed at ages 4-7, this co-production between Staffordshire’s New Vic Theatre, contemporary circus company Upswing, and Unicorn Theatre, the UK’s leading professional theater for young audiences, is a playful remix of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairy tale reimagined with acrobatics and clowning.

Other highlights of the season include the world premiere of Baba Yaga and the Firebird from Baba Bird Theater Company in association with Playhouse Square, running November 6-17, and Yuletide Factory from Cirque Mechanics, running November 22-December 29. Aimed at ages 7+, Baba Yaga and the Firebird is an original story based on Slavic folklore that blurs the lines between musical theater, story theater, and vaudeville. Aimed at ages 5+, Yuletide Factory is a story of friendship and goodwill set in a 1930s widget factory, accompanied by acrobatic feats of contortion, juggling, trampoline, acro-dancing, and more.

MOYA from Zip Zap Circus in South Africa will close out the season from April 11-27. Recommended for ages 5+, this acrobatic celebration of South African culture and heritage is set against the backdrop of Nelson Mandela’s Rainbow Nation: the manifestation of a dream that all of South Africa’s people, a nation of 11 official languages and diverse cultures, can unite and cultivate a future of peaceful co-existence and harmony.

Click here for more information about the season, including the rest of the lineup.