As Time Goes By, a new two-person play by Danny Brown, will run at 154 Christopher Street March 1-23. Directed by Noah Eisenberg and produced by Out of the Box Theatrics in association with Ice Berg Productions, the production will star Ephraim Birney (Chester Bailey) as Adam and Joel Meyers (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as David.

The play takes place after a Grindr hookup. Adam and David get snowed in and attempt to connect, confronting their insecurities and shared identity as gay Jewish men.

The production will feature scenic design by Baron E. Pugh, costume design by Jess Gersz, sound design by Ryan O’Dea, lighting design by Eric Norbury, props supervision by Rose Goodman, and intimacy coordination by Kimi Handa Brown.