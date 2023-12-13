New Musical The Lost Boys, Based on the 1987 Film, in Development

The musical will feature direction by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, book by David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, and music by the Rescues.

A musical based on the 1987 Warner Bros. cult classic film The Lost Boys is in development. The Lost Boys will be produced by Broadway and film actors James Carpinello (Rock of Ages), Marcus Chait (Million Dollar Baby), and Golden Globe, Emmy & Tony nominee Patrick Wilson (Oklahoma!) in their first collaboration.

The musical will be directed by Michael Arden, his first musical project to be announced since his Tony Award win for Parade. The book is by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia writer/EP David Hornsby and Broadway actor Chris Hoch, with music by the rock band the Rescues (Kyler England, AG, and Gabriel Mann). Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp is the music supervisor.

The 1987 American supernatural horror-comedy film, directed by Joel Schumacher, follows two teenage brothers who move with their divorced mother to the fictional town of Santa Carla, California, only to discover that the town is a haven for vampires.