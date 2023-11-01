New Musical The Ladies Man to Have Industry Reading

Kate Rockwell, Anthony Norman, and Amber Ardolino lead the cast of the musical by Justin Mortelliti and Shannon Hunt.

The Ladies Man, a new musical with a book by Justin Mortelliti and music and lyrics by Mortelliti and Shannon Hunt, will have a private industry reading on November 3 in New York. Matt DiCarlo directs, with Ben Cohn as music director.

As an actor, Mortelliti appeared in the original cast of Escape to Margaritaville on Broadway and Clueless: The Musical off-Broadway.

The cast for the reading features Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls) as Mom, Anthony Norman (Dear Evan Hansen tour) as Julian, Amber Ardolino (Back to the Future: The Musical) as Tina, Bryan Fenkart (Memphis) as Dad, John-Michael Lyles (A Strange Loop) as Jamie, Alexa Moster as Holly, Brent Comer as Jake/Jordan, Josh Jordan as Tommy/Lucas, Bryan J. Cortes as Andy/Sparrow, Tasia Jungbauer as Courtney, Kyra Belle Johnson as Donna, Erica Sweany as Aunt Jean, Peter Dager as Vinnie, Wes Zurick as Craig/Steve, and Scott Doyal as Young Julian.

The Ladies Man spans the late ’80s to the 2010s as it follows Julian, an Italian American boy from New Jersey who is coming out and coming-of-age under the watch (and guilt) of strict Roman Catholicism.