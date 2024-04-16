New Musical 5 & Dime to Have World Premiere

The musical features a book by Ashley Robinson, music by Dan Gillespie Sells, and lyrics by Shakina.

The world premiere of 5 & Dime, a new musical based on the play Come Back to the 5 & Dime Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean, will be produced by Tony Award recipient theater company TheatreWorks Silicon Valley next year. It will run at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts from June 18, 2025-July 13, 2025.

The musical based on the original play by Ed Graczyk features a book by Ashley Robinson (Brokeback Mountain), music by Dan Gillespie Sells (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), lyrics by Shakina (Transparent Musical Finale), and direction by Giovanna Sardelli, TheatreWorks’s artistic director.

Set in the 1970s in a ramshackle Texas town, 5 & Dime is a country musical that follows a group of friends as they celebrate the 20th reunion of their fan club, “Disciples of James Dean.” As the women look back fondly at their younger days, the arrival of a familiar stranger threatens to uncover deep-seated truths and unexpected connections.

In 1982, filmmaker Robert Altman directed both a Broadway version and a film adaptation of the original play. Both starred Sandy Dennis, Cher, Karen Black, Kathy Bates, and Mark Patton.