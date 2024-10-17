Theater News

New Dirty Dancing Stage Musical Aiming for Broadway Run in 2025

The film first received theatrical treatment in 2004.

David Gordon

October 17, 2024

01 Baby Johnny Dirty Dancing The Classic Story on Stage NationalTheatre
Jillian Mueller (Baby) and Samuel Pergande (Johnny) in the 2014 American tour of Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage
(© Matthew Murphy)

A reimagined stage version of the beloved film Dirty Dancing is aiming for a Broadway bow in the fall of 2025.

Directed by Lonny Price — who played Neil Kellerman in the movie — and featuring a book by original screenwriter Eleanor Bergstein, the new musical is hoping for a worldwide rollout following its North American premiere, with expansion plans in Asia, Australia, and Latin America. Lead producers are Lionsgate and the Path Entertainment Group, under its theatrical vertical Showpath.

According to press notes, “The new production will deliver iconic moments, unforgettable songs, and electrifying dance sequences, while reimagining key elements of the story to resonate with today’s theatregoers. Fans can expect new choreography and staging concepts, and perhaps even some new songs.”

This will be the second stage version of Dirty Dancing. An adaptation titled Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage, which also featured a book by Bergstein and had the same songs as the film, premiered in Australia in 2004, before touring internationally and playing multiple runs in London’s West End, as recently as 2023. While it never played on Broadway, it ran in Chicago and Los Angeles during the 2008-09 season and toured the United States in 2014.

Set in the summer of 1963, Dirty Dancing is the story of Frances “Baby” Houseman and dance instructor Johnny Castle “as they navigate love, passion, and personal growth.” Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze starred in the film.

Additional information will be revealed in the coming months.

