New American Drama Duality Will Premiere Off-Broadway

The production will run from December 4-21 at A.R.T./New York’s Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre.

Face to Face will present the world premiere of Duality, written and directed by Anthony M. Laura, founder and artistic director of the company. Duality runs from December 4-21 at A.R.T/New York’s Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre.

The play is about Camilla Knightley who, while throwing a 75th birthday party for her grandmother, is forced to come to terms with a decades old trauma.

Duality stars Caroline Ghosn, Meg Joshi, Brianne Buishas, Candy Dato, Courtnie Keaton, Chelsea MacLaren, Susan Neuffer, Alexandra Rooney, and Olivia Haley Young with understudies Emma Davidov, Rheanna Salazar, Nour Habbash, Brittany Hernandez, Winter Donnelly, Sydney Law, and Mary Haley Young.

The production team includes set designer Curtis Howard, lighting designer Sarah Woods, costume designer Maya Lake, projection designer Dylan Marshall, composer/sound designer Philip Lauto, and songwriter Rose Hart.