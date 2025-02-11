Natalie Walker, Luke Islam, and More Join the Cast of The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse

The New Group has announced complete casting for The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse, featuring book by Pulitzer finalists Michael Breslin (Circle Jerk) and Patrick Foley (Circle Jerk) and music and lyrics by Breslin with additional music and lyrics by Foley. Choreographed by Jack Ferver and directed by and developed with Rory Pelsue (This American Wife), this world premiere musical will run April 22-June 1, with an opening night on May 13, at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

The cast includes Patrick Nathan Falk, Keri René Fuller (Six), Sara Gettelfinger (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), Luke Islam (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers), Milly Shapiro (Matilda the Musical), and Natalie Walker (White Girl in Danger).

In 2006, the New York Post infamously labeled Paris, Lindsay, and Britney “The Three Bimbos of the Apocalypse.” Three Gen Z internet sleuths investigate the fourth girl in the famous photo, Coco, an early 2000’s one-hit wonder who mysteriously vanished.

The production features scenic design by Stephanie Osin Cohen, costume design by Cole McCarty, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, and sound design by Megumi Katayama and Ben Truppin-Brown.