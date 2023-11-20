Musical A Sign of the Times Will Have Its New York Premiere at New World Stages

The musical features songs of Petula Clark and other classic pop hits of the 1960s.

The New York premiere of the musical A Sign of the Times will take place at New World Stages starting on February 7.

The new musical featuring “Downtown,” “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “Rescue Me,” “I Know a Place,” and other classic pop hits of the 1960s has a book by Lindsey Hope Pearlman (Roar!), based on an original story by Richard J. Robin. It takes place in the summer of 1965, as the war in Vietnam rages on and struggles for civil rights and women’s liberation command headlines. A young photographer finds herself in New York City, and tries to make her way amid the changing times.

The production is directed by Gabriel Barre (Amazing Grace), with music direction and orchestrations by Joseph Church and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock).

The creative team also features set designer Evan Adamson, costume designer Johanna Pan, lighting designer Ken Billington, sound designer Shannon Slaton, and projection designer Brad Peterson.

Casting will be announced soon.