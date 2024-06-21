Photo Flash

More Photos from the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards

See the stars as they arrived for Broadway’s biggest night.

Tricia Baron
Broadway
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 333
Jeremy Strong, Sam Gold, and Amy Herzog
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 332
William Jackson Harper and Ali Ahn
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 323
Nicole Scherzinger
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 322
Eden Espinosa and Matt Gould
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 319
Nicolette Robinson and Leslie Odom Jr.
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 318
Rachel McAdams
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 317
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 315
Shoshana Bean
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 302
Dede Ayite
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 301
Juliana Canfield
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 289
Sarah Pidgeon
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 263
Elle Fanning
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 257
Quincy Tyler Bernstine
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 245
Amber Iman
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 234
Danai Gurira
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 212
Steven Skybell and Michael Cole
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 210
Nikki M. James
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 197
Rachel Fuller and Pete Townshend
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 182
Kara Young
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 177
Camille A. Brown
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 169
Dots
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 166
Audra McDonald
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 163
Talene Monahon and Will Brill
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 156
Sky Lakota-Lynch and his mom
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 93
Nikiya Mathis
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 88
Jocelyn Bioh and Austin Smith
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 81
David Adjmi
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 73
Isabelle McCalla and RIck Elice
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Arrivals 8
Bekah Brunstetter and Ingrid Michaelson
(© Tricia Baron)

Guide

Tony Awards
Your Guide to Everything Tony awards
See the Guide