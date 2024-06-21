Photo Flash More Photos from the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards See the stars as they arrived for Broadway’s biggest night. Tricia Baron Broadway June 21, 2024 Jeremy Strong, Sam Gold, and Amy Herzog (© Tricia Baron) William Jackson Harper and Ali Ahn (© Tricia Baron) Nicole Scherzinger (© Tricia Baron) Eden Espinosa and Matt Gould (© Tricia Baron) Nicolette Robinson and Leslie Odom Jr. (© Tricia Baron) Rachel McAdams (© Tricia Baron) Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (© Tricia Baron) Shoshana Bean (© Tricia Baron) Dede Ayite (© Tricia Baron) Juliana Canfield (© Tricia Baron) Sarah Pidgeon (© Tricia Baron) Elle Fanning (© Tricia Baron) Quincy Tyler Bernstine (© Tricia Baron) Amber Iman (© Tricia Baron) Danai Gurira (© Tricia Baron) Steven Skybell and Michael Cole (© Tricia Baron) Nikki M. James (© Tricia Baron) Rachel Fuller and Pete Townshend (© Tricia Baron) Kara Young (© Tricia Baron) Camille A. Brown (© Tricia Baron) Dots (© Tricia Baron) Audra McDonald (© Tricia Baron) Talene Monahon and Will Brill (© Tricia Baron) Sky Lakota-Lynch and his mom (© Tricia Baron) Nikiya Mathis (© Tricia Baron) Jocelyn Bioh and Austin Smith (© Tricia Baron) David Adjmi (© Tricia Baron) Isabelle McCalla and RIck Elice (© Tricia Baron) Bekah Brunstetter and Ingrid Michaelson (© Tricia Baron) Guide Tony Awards Your Guide to Everything Tony awards See the Guide