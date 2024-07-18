More Casting Announced for Waitress at the Muny

The full design team has also been announced.

The Muny has announced its full cast and design team for the Muny and Midwest regional premiere of Waitress, the fifth show in the theater’s 106th season, which runs from July 30-August 5 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park.

Cleavant Derricks (Dreamgirls, Brooklyn) as Joe and Caitlin Witty as the standby for Jenna join the previously announced cast starring Jessica Vosk as Jenna.

Kaley Bender, Harter Clingman, Arnold Harper II, Alia Hodge, Josh Hoon Lee, Patricia Jewel, Vaughn Mariani, Gabriel Mudd, Owen Scales, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, and Erica Stephan join the cast as members of the ensemble and swings. The company will be joined by the Muny Teen Youth Ensemble.

Joining the design and production teams are associate choreographer Teneise Ellis, intimacy consultant Tress Kurzym, scenic designer Wilson Chin, costume designer Raquel Adorno, lighting designer Heather Gilbert, co-sound designers John Shivers and David Patridge, video designer Mike Tutaj, and wig designer Kelley Jordan.