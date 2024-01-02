Mischief’s Mind Mangler to End Off-Broadway Run Ahead of West End Premiere

The production will close at New World Stages and reopen in London in March.

Mischief’s Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion will end its off-Broadway run at New World Stages on January 28 in advance of a seven-week West End run beginning in March.

The show was first seen at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022, before being adapted into a two-act experience for a tour in 2023. It also ran off-Broadway at New World Stages, where it will complete its season at the end of January. Theater gave Mind Mangler a glowing review, saying it “packs nonstop laughs into a breathlessly funny two-hour show.”

Written by Henry Shields, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Lewis, the piece follows an unfortunate magician as he attempts to find stardom and pull off a few magic tricks en route. It is directed by Hannah Sharkey, with Lewis starring in the titular role and Sayer as his stooge. It is based on a character from Magic Goes Wrong, cocreated by magicians Penn and Teller.