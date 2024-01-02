Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion
Final performance: January 28, 2024
Mischief’s Mind Mangler to End Off-Broadway Run Ahead of West End Premiere
Mischief’s Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion will end its off-Broadway run at New World Stages on January 28 in advance of a seven-week West End run beginning in March.
The show was first seen at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022, before being adapted into a two-act experience for a tour in 2023. It also ran off-Broadway at New World Stages, where it will complete its season at the end of January. Theater gave Mind Mangler a glowing review, saying it “packs nonstop laughs into a breathlessly funny two-hour show.”
Written by Henry Shields, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Lewis, the piece follows an unfortunate magician as he attempts to find stardom and pull off a few magic tricks en route. It is directed by Hannah Sharkey, with Lewis starring in the titular role and Sayer as his stooge. It is based on a character from Magic Goes Wrong, cocreated by magicians Penn and Teller.
The production has set design by Sara Perks, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by David Howe, sound design by Helen Skiera, and video design by Gillian Tan. Ben Hart serves as magic consultant, Steve Brown is the composer, and Tom Nickson is the UK production manager.
