Mindplay Will Have Its New York Premiere in December

Tony Award winners Eva Price, Madison Wells Live, Thomas Kail, Arielle Tepper, and Seth A. Goldstein and Isaac Robert Hurwitz for Hugo Six will bring Mindplay to New York City for a limited engagement. Mindplay will run off-Broadway at the Greenwich House Theater December 15-April 20, 2025, with an opening night on January 13, 2025.

Created and performed by Drama Desk Award-nominated mentalist Vinny DePonto written by DePonto and Josh Koenigsberg, and directed by Andrew Neisler, Mindplay is an interactive experience in which your thoughts and memories play a leading role. It had previous runs at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles and Arena Stage in Washington, DC, and will soon have a run at the Huntington in Boston (November 13-December 1).

In the show, DePonto reads minds while also revealing his own, blurring the line between illusion and reality, while investigating the wildly unreliable nature of memory.