Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz, and Charles Shaughnessy to Lead American Premiere of The Da Vinci Code

Ogunquit Playhouse has announced initial casting for its upcoming American premiere of The Da Vinci Code, based on Dan Brown’s bestselling mystery novel. Performances are scheduled to run August 24-September 23, with an official August 26 opening.

The production will star Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (Buyer & Cellar, Ugly Betty) as Professor Robert Langdon, Hannah Cruz (Hamilton, Only Gold) as Sophie Neveu, and Emmy Award winner Charles Shaughnessy (Spamalot, The Nanny) as Sir Leigh Teabing. The ensemble includes Katya Collazo, Thursday Farrar, Howard Kaye, Tarik Lowe, Glenn Morizio, David Patterson, Marissa Parness, and Jennifer Regan. Additional casting will be announced shortly.

The Da Vinci Code is adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, with direction by Leigh Toney, based on original direction by Luke Sheppard. The story is described as follows: “The curator of The Louvre has been brutally murdered, and alongside his body are a series of baffling codes. Follow the pulse-pounding journey of professor Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu, as they attempt to solve these riddles before a shocking historical secret is lost forever.”