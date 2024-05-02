Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone to Star in The Roommate on Broadway

Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone will star in the Broadway debut of Jen Silverman’s The Roommate, which is set to begin previews at the Booth Theatre on August 29 ahead of an official opening night on September 12. Jack O’Brien will direct.

According to an official description, “Sharon’s never had a roommate before. In fact, there’s a lot Sharon’s never done before, but Robyn’s about to change all that. Jen Silverman’s The Roommate shatters expectations with its witty and profound portrait of a blossoming intimacy between two women from vastly different backgrounds, as they navigate the complexities of identity, morality, and the promise of reinvention. Being bad never felt so good as it does in this riveting one-act about second acts.”

Farrow, who last appeared on Broadway in the 2014 revival of A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters, commented, “The Roommate is funny, quirky and brilliantly written, and when I learned that Patti LuPone was interested in doing it, how could I resist?”

LuPone last appeared on Broadway in the revival of Company, for which she won her third Tony Award. Since then, she has been vocal about her disenchantment with Broadway, leaving Actors’ Equity in 2022 and telling The Hollywood Reporter as recently as last month, “I don’t know if I want to do eight shows a week in a Broadway musical, but I would do a play in a heartbeat.” It is unclear whether or not LuPone has rejoined the union since her public departure.

“It’s always a big decision to return to the stage,” LuPone said in a press statement, “and I certainly had no intention of being back on Broadway so fast. But when I read the play and heard Mia was attached, it became the easiest decision of my life.”

The play is being produced by Chris Harper, the producer of Company and the man who pays LuPone’s salary. “The excitement for me,” said Harper, “aside from bringing together these two legends back to the stage, is the chance to introduce Broadway audiences to the remarkable talents of Jen Silverman. Without a doubt, Jen is one of the most important emerging voices of this generation.”

You can read TheaterMania’s review of the 2018 Boston run of The Roommate here.

The creative team of The Roommate includes Bob Crowley (set & costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), and Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design).