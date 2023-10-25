Max von Essen to Join Chicago on Broadway This Fall

Von Essen previously played Mary Sunshine in the national tour of the long-running musical.

Chicago on Broadway will welcome Max von Essen as Billy Flynn beginning Monday, November 6 at the Ambassador Theatre.

This will be von Essen’s first run in Chicago on Broadway; he previously played the role of Mary Sunshine on tour.

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Ken Billington, and sound design by Scott Lehrer.