Max Clayton to Lead Ogunquit Playhouse Singin’ in the Rain

Ogunquit Playhouse has announced casting for its summer production of Singin’ in the Rain, the stage adaptation of the classic 1952 MGM musical film. Performances are set to run June 15-July 15.

Set in 1927 Hollywood, Singin’ in the Rain follows Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont — the toast of Tinseltown until “talkies” arrive on the scene. The film famously starred Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor, and Debbie Reynolds.

Leading the Ogunquit Playhouse production will be Max Clayton (The Music Man) as Don Lockwood, Christian Probst (Bad Cinderella) as Cosmo Brown, Chiara Trentalange (Girl From the North Country) as Kathy Selden, Greg Jackson (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) as Roscoe Dexter, and Kate Loprest (First Date) as R.F. Simpson. The ensemble includes Katie Brunson, Calvin L’Mont Cooper, Nick Davis, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Alex Drost, Jaime Foord, Leeds Hill, Will Jewett, Dot Kelly, Joey Kummert, Maddy Miller, Jordon Taylor, Jake Urban, Alex Temple Ward, Jillian Wessel, Elizabeth Yanick, and Tyler Zydel. Gino Bloombeg and Taylor Kurtz are swings.

Directed by Jayme McDaniel, Singin’ in the Rain features a story by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, lyrics by Arthur Freed, and music by Arthur Freed and Nacio Herb Brown. The creative team includes choreography by Kristyn Pope, musical direction by Matt Smedal, scenic design by Andy Walmsley, costume design by Dustin Cross, lighting design by Richard Latta, sound design by Germán Martinez, and wig design by Roxanne De Luna. The production stage manager is Nikki Lint.