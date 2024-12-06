Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer-Led Parade Tour Reveals Full Cast

The Jason Robert Brown-Alfred Uhry musical hits the road in 2025.
Full casting has been announced for the national tour of Parade, winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.
The tour kicks off in January 2025, with first public performances at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady (January 11-17), with official performances beginning at Hennepin Theatre Trust’s historic Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis (January 21-26).
Parade, based on the true story of Leo Frank’s 1913 trial for murder, is directed by Michael Arden, with book by Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, and co-conception by Harold Prince.
The creative team for Parade includes choreographers Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, scenic designer Dane Laffrey, costume designer Susan Hilferty, lighting designer Heather Gilbert, sound designer Jon Weston, projection designer Sven Ortel, hair and wig designer Tom Watson, and music coordinator Kimberlee Wertz.
As previously announced, Max Chernin will play Leo Frank, a role he understudied on Broadway. Talia Suskauer (Wicked) will play his wife, Lucille Frank.
Joining them in the principal cast are Andrew Samonsky (Hugh Dorsey), Ramone Nelson (Jim Conley), Griffin Binnicker (Tom Watson), Evan Harrington (Old Soldier/Judge Roane), Jack Roden (Frankie Epps), Chris Shyer (Governor Slaton), Michael Tacconi (Britt Craig), Alison Ewing (Sally Slaton), Olivia Goosman (Mary Phagan), Jenny Hickman (Mrs. Phagan), Oluchi Nwaokorie (Angela), Robert Knight (Newt Lee), Prentiss E. Mouton (Riley), Danielle Lee Greaves (Minnie), Ben Cherington, Emily Rose DeMartino, Bailee Endebrock, Caroline Fairweather, Trevor James, Sophia Manicone, Trista Moldovan, Ethan Riordan, Brian Vaughn and Jason Simon.
William Bishop, Jerquintez A. Gipson, Brianna Javis, Benjamin Magnuson, Jodi Snyder, Eden Witvoet and Jake Ziman will be the swings.
The camp horror musical plays off-Broadway at New World Stages.