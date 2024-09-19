Theater News

MasterVoices's Strike Up the Band to Star Shereen Ahmed, Victoria Clark, Christopher Fitzgerald

The concert staging will play one night only at Carnegie Hall.

Meg Masseron

Meg Masseron

| New York City |

September 19, 2024

2023 06 11 TheaterMania Tony Awards Final 339
Victoria Clark
(© Tricia Baron)

MasterVoices will kick off their 2024-25 season with a concert staging of George and Ira Gershwin’s Strike Up the Band on October 29 at Carnegie Hall. Artistic director Ted Sperling will lead the 120-member MasterVoices chorus, MasterVoices orchestra, and guest soloists in the one-night-only event.

The evening will include performances by Shereen Ahmed, Phillip Attmore, Victoria Clark, Lissa deGuzman, Claybourne Elder, Christopher Fitzgerald, Bryce Pinkham, and David Pittu, with additional casting to be announced. The staging will feature choreography by Alison Solomon, costume design by Tracy Christensen, lighting design by Shelby Loera, and sound design by Marc Salzberg.

Strike Up the Band was the first of three political musicals that the Gershwins, George S. Kaufman, and Morrie Ryskind wrote together. MasterVoices has previously performed the other two, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Of Thee I Sing in 2017, and its sequel, Let ‘Em Eat Cake, in 2019.

 

