Maryann Plunkett Reprises Role in Clubbed Thumb's Deep Blue Sound at the Public

Tony Award-nominated and Obie Award-winning theater company Clubbed Thumb has announced a return engagement of Deep Blue Sound, written by Abe Koogler (Staff Meal) and directed by Arin Arbus (Waiting for Godot). Presented in residence at the Public Theater, Deep Blue Sound will run February 25, 2025-March 29, 2025, with an opening night on March 6, in the Shiva Theater at the Public.

The play takes place on an island in the Pacific Northwest, as the community gathers to address the disappearance of the local orca pod.

The cast of Deep Blue Sound will again include Tony Award winner and five-time nominee Maryann Plunkett (The Notebook), who won an Obie Award for this performance. The cast also features Crystal Finn (Plano), Obie Award winner Jan Leslie Harding (Wilderness), Obie Award winner Mia Katigbak (Uncle Vanya), Armando Riesco (Water by the Spoonful), and Danny Wolohan (To Kill a Mockingbird). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Deep Blue Sound will feature set design by the Obie Award-winning and Tony Award nominated collective dots, costume design by Tony Award nominee Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd, and sound design by Tony Award nominee Mikaal Sulaiman.