Marsha Mason, Amy Irving, Tyne Daly, Jane Curtin, Kecia Lewis-Evans, and More Will Star in Voices From the Silenced Benefit

The one-night-only reading will benefit the Center for Reproductive Rights and the Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine.

Producers Armenian Velvet Productions, Nina Keneally, and Sarahbeth Grossman along with co-producer NewYorkRep announced casting for a one-night reading of Voices From the Silenced by Martha Boesing and Victoria Rue directed by Zoya Kachadurian. The reading on Monday, October 21, at Symphony Space will benefit the Center for Reproductive Rights and the Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine (ACT), supporting women in need of medication abortion assistance and aiding the legal battles to restore reproductive rights for all women.

Voices From the Silenced stars Tony Award nominee Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America), Emmy Award nominee Jane Curtin (Saturday Night Live), Tony and Emmy Award winner Tyne Daly (Gypsy), Emmy and Golden Globe winner Sharon Gless (Cagney & Lacey), Academy Award nominee Amy Irving (Yentl), Academy Award winner Christine Lahti (Chicago Hope), Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis-Evans (Hell’s Kitchen), Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Marsha Mason (The Goodbye Girl), and ALMA Award winner Rachel Ticotin (Total Recall). Additional casting to be announced at a later date.

Voices From the Silenced offers a human portrayal of women who faced the dangers of illegal abortions and societal stigma in the era before 1973. The performance will be followed by a discussion with experts currently dealing with the legal and medical battles surrounding reproductive rights.