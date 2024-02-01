Manhattan Theatre Club Announces Full Casting for the Broadway Premiere of Mary Jane

Manhattan Theatre Club announced full casting for the Broadway premiere of Mary Jane, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog (4000 Miles) and directed by Anne Kauffman (The Sign in Sydney Brustein’s Window). Mary Jane starts performances on April 2 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Joining the previously announced Rachel McAdams will be April Matthis (Toni Stone), Susan Pourfar (Tribes), Lily Santiago (La Brea), and Brenda Wehle (The Crucible).

Mary Jane is the story of a single mother in an impossible family situation who relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day.

The creative team includes set designer Lael Jellinek, costume designer Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting designer Ben Stanton, sound designer Leah Gelpe, and hair, wig, and make-up designer J. Jared Janas.